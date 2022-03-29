Previous
Over the garden wall. by billdavidson
Over the garden wall.

Not much to see this morning with mist over Largo Law.
29th March 2022

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Boxplayer ace
Fantastic atmosphere.
March 29th, 2022  
