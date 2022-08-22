Sign up
193 / 365
Tranquil walk ……. in the rain!
I haven’t left the house today, so this goes back a few days to our walk on the island of Kerrera.
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
193
photos
27
followers
28
following
52% complete
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
Views
6
1
365
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
15th August 2022 11:06am
Pam
ace
Wow. What a beautiful view.
August 22nd, 2022
