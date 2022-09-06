Sign up
208 / 365
Where have all the poppies gone?
Haven’t left the house today other than for a walk round the garden …..in between heavy showers of rain.
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
6th September 2022 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Frank
Nice shot Bill. Great shallow DoF.
September 6th, 2022
