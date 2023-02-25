Previous
Next
Back at the bridges….. by billdavidson
Photo 378

Back at the bridges…..

…….. this time one ‘sail’ of the Queensferry Crossing. I waited for some time in the hope that the group of oystercatchers would take off! No luck!
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 25th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Wonderful pov and great colour contrasts
February 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise