Back to Pittenweem. by billdavidson
Photo 379

Back to Pittenweem.

A view across the bay to Pittenweem taking in the recently renovated church tower. Nice to see it without scaffolding!
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Photo Details

