At Lady’s Tower for the sunrise! by billdavidson
At Lady’s Tower for the sunrise!

Left the house early this morning to arrive at the coast for 6.30. Hoped for a stunning sunrise. This didn’t materialise but it was wonderful to be out and to meet up with a photographer friend.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Bill Davidson

Korcsog Károly ace
I like it!
February 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 27th, 2023  
