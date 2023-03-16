Previous
Unexpected discovery……… by billdavidson
Photo 397

Unexpected discovery………

……. a narrow poorly lit alley in a Borders’ town.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Milanie ace
Really really like this one - eerie but not too eerie
March 16th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Nice, I like the light and shadows on the stones.
March 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 16th, 2023  
