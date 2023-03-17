Previous
Life in the country! by billdavidson
Life in the country!

I’m just back home after visiting my son, his wife, their four daughters, the dog, the cat and the nine hens!!
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Bill Davidson

Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
March 17th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
I miss my chickens and free eggs. Lovely animals they are.
March 17th, 2023  
