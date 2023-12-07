Sign up
Previous
Photo 663
Seafield beach looking across to Edinburgh.
Taken a little later than yesterday’s post.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
1
1
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
663
photos
45
followers
44
following
181% complete
656
657
658
659
660
661
662
663
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
5th December 2023 8:23pm
Boxplayer
ace
So stunningly dramatic
December 7th, 2023
