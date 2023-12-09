Sign up
Previous
Photo 665
No whales today!
The weather was dreadful, rain filled skies and poor visibility. Absolutely no chance of seeing the whales in the Firth of Forth……. another day perhaps!
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
0
0
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
