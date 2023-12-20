Previous
Nacreous clouds. by billdavidson
Nacreous clouds.

Nacreous clouds a couple of hours before sunset. Very rare in Scotland.
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Jeremy Cross ace
Wow, how unusual, great capture
December 20th, 2023  
