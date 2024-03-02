Previous
Our scruffy looking friend. by billdavidson
Our scruffy looking friend.

This little robin is a daily visitor…… always expecting (and getting) some food!
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
March 2nd, 2024  
