Previous
Photo 750
The National Museum of Scotland.
When I visit the museum I always like to take a photo from this point. It is a great place to visit…. I came here as a child, brought my own children, and now bring my grandchildren.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
2
2
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Rob Z
ace
What a super shot of this marvellous building.
March 3rd, 2024
Denise Norden
Great shot that captures the essence of the museum
March 3rd, 2024
