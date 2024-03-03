Previous
The National Museum of Scotland. by billdavidson
The National Museum of Scotland.

When I visit the museum I always like to take a photo from this point. It is a great place to visit…. I came here as a child, brought my own children, and now bring my grandchildren.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Rob Z ace
What a super shot of this marvellous building.
March 3rd, 2024  
Denise Norden
Great shot that captures the essence of the museum
March 3rd, 2024  
