Previous
The Buddha and his shadow….. by billdavidson
Photo 751

The Buddha and his shadow…..

4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
205% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley Aldridge ace
Well spotted.
March 4th, 2024  
Korcsog Károly ace
Great shot!
March 4th, 2024  
John ace
Amazing light and shadows add to the meditative mood conveyed!
March 4th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Neat shot
March 4th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Marvelous light and shadows
March 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise