The sea encroaches……, by billdavidson
Photo 760

The sea encroaches……,

13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
208% complete

Boxplayer ace
That looks scarily close to the houses
March 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Our coasts just had the third storm that has caused tremendous damage so I know what this is about.
March 13th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Oh gosh, yes. Very good capture.
March 13th, 2024  
