Photo 760
The sea encroaches……,
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
3
2
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
760
photos
58
followers
54
following
760
Boxplayer
ace
That looks scarily close to the houses
March 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Our coasts just had the third storm that has caused tremendous damage so I know what this is about.
March 13th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Oh gosh, yes. Very good capture.
March 13th, 2024
