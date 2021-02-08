Previous
New Coffee Mug by billyboy
Photo 1130

New Coffee Mug

Instantly fell in love with this mug when I first saw it. The purchase also supports Red Nose Day which is a day of events and activities organised to raise money for charity (in the UK, on behalf of the organization Comic Relief).
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Photo Details

