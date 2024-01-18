Previous
Trinkets by billyboy
Photo 1660

Trinkets

Found these lying around in an old box.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
454% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Oh these are lovely, nicely presented
January 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise