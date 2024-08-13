Previous
St George's Church by billyboy
Photo 1868

St George's Church

Spotted this model of St George's Church, Ramsgate, in the actual church during a visit last month. The card on the side reads:-

This model of St. George's
Church was made by the Rev.
C. R. Farnsworth and first
shown at a Vicarage Fete in 1941.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Photo Details

