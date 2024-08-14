Previous
Butterfly by billyboy
Photo 1869

Butterfly

A recently purchased garden ornament which is quite cute.
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Chris Cook ace
It is quite cute. And the kind of butterfly that sits still for photos. That’s what I need. 😊
August 14th, 2024  
