Porca Miseria by billyboy
Photo 1935

Porca Miseria

Porca Miseria is the title for this chandelier. It is made from broken porcelain plates and cutlery and was commissioned for the Blue Dining Room at Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire in 2003.
BillyBoy

