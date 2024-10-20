Previous
Elephant Family by billyboy
Photo 1936

Elephant Family

A family of three Indian elephants found in the Pleasure Grounds at Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire. They are sculpted from dried plant stalks and wrapped over steel structures. They looked amazing.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
530% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise