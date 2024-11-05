Previous
Behind Bars by billyboy
Behind Bars

I believe that this bird is a Hill Mynah. Taken at the aviary at Waddesdon Manor, Buckinghamshire. It was hard to get the bird in focus due to the fine mesh.
