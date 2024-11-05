Sign up
Previous
Photo 1952
Behind Bars
I believe that this bird is a Hill Mynah. Taken at the aviary at Waddesdon Manor, Buckinghamshire. It was hard to get the bird in focus due to the fine mesh.
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Tags
birds
bird
