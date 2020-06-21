Previous
Toffee Apple Cake by bizziebeeme
Toffee Apple Cake

Rather enjoying all this baking. Recipe from Konditor and Cook book. Lots of baking going on as Millie and Stuart coming over Monday.
21st June 2020 21st Jun 20

Loopy-Lou

ace
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
Lynda McG ace
Sounds and looks delicious
June 24th, 2020  
