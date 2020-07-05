Sign up
Photo 4068
Pretty flowers in the garden
Loving taking shots in my garden.. it has never looked so pretty. Missing all the day trips out but have to say I am defiantly appreciating my garden now. Not sure when I’ll ever feel confident to go on holiday but certainly no time soon.
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
Loopy-Lou
ace
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
