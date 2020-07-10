New plants planted

I was supposed to be travelling to Warsaw today.... so instead ta been Garden da la visa day :-)

Had so much planned this year celebrating my big 50 all starred well but then come March and all went to pot. Now even more gigs have been moved yet again to next year but actually m very happy about that as at the moment I certainly do not feel comfortable going out only to very quiet places. My daughter thank fully still does our shopping every Saturday and I’m very grateful. And my other daughter rings and often asks if there is anything we want so we’re very lucky. BUT so looking forward to getting back to travelling and fun days out with with Millie. As Millie keeps telling me they will return 😊