Life in 2020, At Blackfriars Station

Went to London on Monday as hubby wanted to take me to Tiffany to get my finger measured for a ring for our 30th Anniversary. It’s not till next year but he wanted to get the ring in case they discontinued it. It was really quiet around Convent Garden which suited me fine as I was quiet nervous going up to London for the first time since Lockdown and must admit have been quite freaked at times with this virus.