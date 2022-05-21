Previous
View from Water tower St Pancras by bizziebeeme
View from Water tower St Pancras

Well good news my bother is now out of icu and on a ward 😊
Having a wonderful day in London Mary Poppins this evening. And while having a drink on Wetherspoons Millie called me which was lovely 😊
Loopy-Lou

bizziebeeme
Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
Pat Knowles ace
That’s good news to hear…I hope he has a full support team when ho comes home…the work will start then!
May 21st, 2022  
