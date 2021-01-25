Sign up
Photo 527
Fallen
SOOC No editing...
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
8
365
NIKON D5600
25th January 2021 11:00am
trees
river
