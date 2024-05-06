Previous
Sweet Little Sparrow by bjywamer
Sweet Little Sparrow

Sparrows are a dime a dozen here at our place. So, I am not usually that keen on grabbing photos of them. However, I quite liked this one!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so very appreciated!
Barb

