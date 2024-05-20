Sign up
Previous
Photo 1187
Pair Of Doves
I liked how these two doves were sitting next to each other like possibly a mated pair? Don't know that much about doves, but know some birds mate for life. Maybe I'll Google some information...
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so appreciated!
20th May 2024
20th May 24
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
birds
,
backyard
,
doves
