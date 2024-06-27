Sign up
Previous
220 / 365
Nasturtium Blossom
Each of my three nasturtium plants have one bloom on them and lots of buds. Soon they will overflow with colors...orange, yellow, red. Such cheery sights hanging across our deck. 😊
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras #1
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
26th June 2024 7:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
plants
,
nasturtiums
