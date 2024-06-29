Previous
West Highland Cow by bjywamer
West Highland Cow

I adore these cows! If we had a larger property I think I'd have to have one! 😁

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very much appreciated!
Barb

love this one - fav
June 29th, 2024  
