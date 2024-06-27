Sign up
Previous
Photo 1225
Butterfly Bush
The Butterfly Bush we planted a few weeks ago is beginning to grow and producing more colorful spikes. Hope it WILL attract butterflys eventually.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very much appreciated!
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
1
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3267
photos
66
followers
86
following
335% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
26th June 2024 7:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
Pat Knowles
ace
These are such lovely shrubs with the added pleasure of the butterflies.
June 27th, 2024
