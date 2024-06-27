Previous
Butterfly Bush by bjywamer
Photo 1225

Butterfly Bush

The Butterfly Bush we planted a few weeks ago is beginning to grow and producing more colorful spikes. Hope it WILL attract butterflys eventually.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very much appreciated!
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Barb

Pat Knowles ace
These are such lovely shrubs with the added pleasure of the butterflies.
June 27th, 2024  
