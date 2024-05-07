Sign up
Previous
Photo 813
Contention On The Left
The sparrows don't usually compete like these two were doing earlier today. Just happened to catch it when snapping a few other shots...
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so very appreciated!
7th May 2024
7th May 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3116
photos
62
followers
80
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
7th May 2024 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
sparrows
,
blackbirds
,
bird feeders
,
red-winged
