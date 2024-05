Horse Love!

I have loved horses ever since I was a little girl, even though we lived in the city and I rarely was ever near a live horse! LOL Collected horse models and read book about horses. I cropped the lighter colored horse out of my first posted photo, as all that could be seen was its rump. Waited and finally the moment came when both horses were looking my way and I snapped the photo. Two good-looking equines, don't ya think?!



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very appreciated!