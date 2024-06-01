Sign up
Photo 837
Peony Bud
My favorite peony (which I bought before my neighbor told me there were peonies all around our home LOL) is full of buds and soon to burst into blossom. Very happy!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very much appreciated!
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
31st May 2024 6:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
bushes
,
peonies
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and I like the lighting.
June 1st, 2024
