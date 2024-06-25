Previous
Pretty Little Hummer by bjywamer
Photo 860

Pretty Little Hummer

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very much appreciated!
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
235% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great shot! They are so entertaining.
June 26th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Excellent capture
June 26th, 2024  
Heather ace
Well done to get this capture, Barb! So sweet! Fav
June 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise