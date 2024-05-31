Previous
Yet Another Hybrid Iris by bjywamer
Yet Another Hybrid Iris

This one also seems slightly different in color from a similar one I had posted. So, thought to share it here in my growing catalogue of irises.

31st May 2024

Barb

@bjywamer
