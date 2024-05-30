Previous
Yellow Iris by bjywamer
Photo 835

Yellow Iris

The only one in my flowerbed and not my fav. I much prefer the bi-colored ones. But, this one continues to pop up amidst all the bluish ones every year.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very appreciated!!
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
