Photo 835
Yellow Iris
The only one in my flowerbed and not my fav. I much prefer the bi-colored ones. But, this one continues to pop up amidst all the bluish ones every year.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very appreciated!!
30th May 2024
30th May 24
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
flowers
,
irises
