American Bald Eagle

I was surprised last evening, as I sat in the porch swing out under the arbor Ken had built, to see multiple large birds flying over head. It continued for quite awhile, and I managed to grab several photos. This was the only one which shows clearly that at least one of the birds was a Bald Eagle. Need practice at photographing birds in flight, but for the amateur photographer that I am, I am moderately happy with this.



