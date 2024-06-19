Sign up
Previous
Photo 433
A Bit Ruffled...
All the birds that have come to our feeder the last few days have looked a bit ragged...probably due to the incessant rainfall.
Many thanks for your visits, comment, and favs. Always so very appreciated!
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
1
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
birds
,
sparrows
Susan Klassen
ace
Sweet little bird. Thankful birds are able to adapt so well. You captured this well.
June 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
