Previous
A Bit Ruffled... by bjywamer
Photo 433

A Bit Ruffled...

All the birds that have come to our feeder the last few days have looked a bit ragged...probably due to the incessant rainfall.

Many thanks for your visits, comment, and favs. Always so very appreciated!
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
118% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Klassen ace
Sweet little bird. Thankful birds are able to adapt so well. You captured this well.
June 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise