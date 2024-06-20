Previous
Sheep Of Some Breed...? by bjywamer
Sheep Of Some Breed...?

There were lots of sheep of quite a variety of colors in this pasture we passed yesterday. Thought it was nice of these two to "pose" for me! LOL BOB

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
