Black And White Mountain Vista by bjywamer
Photo 1311

Black And White Mountain Vista

From my archives. Taken in March 2023.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
carol white ace
Lovely scenery
September 25th, 2024  
haskar ace
Lovely scene.
September 25th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely b and w scene
September 25th, 2024  
Lin ace
Fabulous in B/W
September 25th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Looks a bit chilly Barb!
September 25th, 2024  
