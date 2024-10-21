Previous
Hay Rake by bjywamer
Photo 1334

Hay Rake

I enjoy seeing the various kinds of farm equipment on the vast acreages in our area of Montana. @happypat thought you might enjoy seeing this one!😊

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
365% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise