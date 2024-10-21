Previous
Stormy Sky by bjywamer
Photo 967

Stormy Sky

I liked how the autumn color of the tree seemed more brilliant against the darkened sky.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
264% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise