Previous
Photo 967
Stormy Sky
I liked how the autumn color of the tree seemed more brilliant against the darkened sky.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
,
autumn
,
october
