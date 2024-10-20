Sign up
Photo 1333
Louisville Airport Mural
This colorful mural was on one wall at the gate where I would be boarding my flight home. It was very eye-catching!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3643
photos
77
followers
98
following
Tags
art
,
airports
,
murals
,
kentucky
Carole Sandford
ace
Definitely eye catching!
October 30th, 2024
