UPS Worldwide Services

While sitting outside the Cracker Barrel restaurant near the airport for a last visit with my brother before my flight home, this UPS plane was flying over. I decide to try for a quick photo of it. It was a bit amusing because my brother had recently quit his job at the UPS hub there in Louisville. He commented that he just couldn't get away from UPS! LOL



