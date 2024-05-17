Previous
Lilac Bush by bjywamer
Photo 821

Lilac Bush

Our lilac bush seemed to blossom overnight as we finally were blessed with some very warm days. The blossoms on this bush are small but pretty! :-)

17th May 2024 17th May 24

Barb

Photo Details

