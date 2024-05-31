Previous
Reaching For The Sky by bjywamer
Photo 1198

Reaching For The Sky

This happy-looking iris is one I hadn't noticed growing in the perimeter of our main garden. It's a bit different in color than the majority of irises here on our property. Might be my favorite! :-)

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very much appreciated!
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Barb

October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
