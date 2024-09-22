Previous
Farewell To Summer by bjywamer
Farewell To Summer

I will miss seeing these cheery flowers that sprung up in multiple places around our property! Wishing all of you a pleasant Autumn season!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Barb

@bjywamer
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a pretty shot.
September 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
September 23rd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Pretty.
September 23rd, 2024  
Heather ace
A lovely close-up of this sunny flower, Barb! Fav.
I'm in denial about the arrival of autumn, but the turning of the leaves is beginning.
September 23rd, 2024  
