Previous
Photo 1309
Farewell To Summer
I will miss seeing these cheery flowers that sprung up in multiple places around our property! Wishing all of you a pleasant Autumn season!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
flowers
,
sunflowers
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a pretty shot.
September 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
September 23rd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Pretty.
September 23rd, 2024
Heather
ace
A lovely close-up of this sunny flower, Barb! Fav.
I'm in denial about the arrival of autumn, but the turning of the leaves is beginning.
September 23rd, 2024
